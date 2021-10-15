Board also calls for Landmesser resignation — again

🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — The Greater Nanticoke Area School Board voted to have Innamorati Appraisal Service appraise the playground in the Honeypot section of Nanticoke at a cost of $600, a first step in selling the property formerly associated with a long-closed school.

In what has become a monthly ritual, the board also voted to ask for the resignation of Matthew Landmesser from his seat, an issue that sparked terse but unsparing words from Board President Tony Prushinski. Noting one member was absent Thursday due to a medical issue and that he himself had come to the meeting despite having a dental procedure earlier in the day, Prushinski said there “is one school director roaming around Nanticoke,” clearly referring to Landmesser, and added he has missed 11 meetings in a row.

Landmesser has missed every meeting this year except in January, following invasion of privacy charges with the legal outcome still pending

Before the vote, Prushinski directly called for Landmesser to resign immediately. He also noted the precedent of missing 11 meetings is dangerous because if others were so lax in attending meetings could quickly become pointless if fewer than five member showed up. A quorum of five is required by law to conduct any business.

Superintendent Ronald Grevera said after the meeting that the playground was by the old Garfield school closed years ago. It was left to local residents to use and take care of, but has become a liability for the district. The appraisal is required to determine a potential sale price.

In other business during a very brief voting session, the board:

• Approved Chris McGavin as varsity girls soccer assistant coach, Harold Shotwell as varsity wrestling head coach, Luke Capie as varsity wrestling assistant, Kevin Coughlin as football videographer, Clare Finn as head swim coach, Terry Schnee as assistant swim coach and Paula Fine as timer/scorekeeper for the swim team.

Agreed to purchase 600 Chromebook computers through the Pennsylvania Education Purchasing Program for Microcomputers, or PEPPM, a cooperative designed to lower purchase prices that allows districts to bypass the usual bidding procedure. The computers will be paid for with federal COVID-19 relief grant money.

• Appointed Georgette Pugh, Joan West, Michelle Bardo and Johanna Relica Loayza and Alice Jones as cafeteria workers, Ashley Klugh and Doreese Torrey as special education aides.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish