HANOVER TWP. — Hanover Area School District administrators are investigating “information regarding less-than-desirable conduct from our girls volleyball assistant coach,” Superintendent Nathan Barrett confirmed Friday.

“We are conducting our internal investigation and will handle these allegations in accordance with our code of conduct expectations of both staff & students,” Barrett said in an emailed response to a question about the incident during or after a game against the Wilkes-Barre Area team Thursday.

Asked about the same matter Friday, Wilkes-Barre Area Superintendent Brian Costello replied that Barrett “reached out to me today and assured me the situation will be handled appropriately.”

Neither provided details of the behavior in question. But the Times Leader received a tip alleging racist remarks, threats and foul language aimed at the Wilkes-Barre Area team by Hanover Area students and others, with encouragement by a coach.

Barrett promised a swift investigation and, if determined necessary, quick disciplinary action. “The alleged behaviors will not be tolerated and we will not have personnel representing the Hanover Area school district in this manner. We will conclude this matter by day’s end on Monday.”

