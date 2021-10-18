🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County will mail ballots Tuesday to approximately 23,000 county voters who have requested them for the Nov. 2 general election, county Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo announced Monday.

The county will mail the ballots from the Wilkes-Barre Post Office, she said.

Completed mail ballots must be received in the county election office by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 2.

Voters can return their ballots by mail or deposit them in one of the county’s four official drop boxes.

The drop box locations and hours:

• Penn Place, 20 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Nov. 2

• Pittston Memorial Library, 47 Broad St., Pittston

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday through Nov. 1

• Hazleton City Hall, 40 N. Church St.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through Nov. 1

• Wright Township Volunteer Fire Department, 477 South Main Road, Mountain Top

8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through Nov. 1

As a reminder, mail voters receive instructions, a ballot, an unmarked white secrecy envelope and an outer envelope that contains the voter’s name and a label with a bar code that, when scanned, identifies that voter in the state’s database.

After filling out their ballot, voters must place it in the secrecy envelope, seal it and then put that envelope inside the one with the label/barcode to be returned to the county.

Ballots won’t be counted if voters fail to enclose them in both envelopes or forget to sign and date the outer envelope.

Disabled voters can complete a form at votespa.com designating a third party to deliver the ballot on their behalf. Otherwise, voters must return only their own ballots under state law.

The deadline to apply for mail ballots is 5 p.m. on Oct. 26, or a week before the general, although state and county officials urge interested voters to act sooner if possible.

Voters also have the option to request, receive and cast a mail ballot in the same visit to the county election bureau on weekdays starting today and ending Oct. 26.

The bureau will process such on-the-spot requests from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The bureau is on the second floor of the county’s Penn Place building.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.