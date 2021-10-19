🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Times Leader on Tuesday made a $1,000 donation to the Women’s Resource Center, as part of the ongoing TL Cares program.

The Women’s Resource Center, based in Scranton, “provides comprehensive services for female and male victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence and stalking in Lackawanna and Susquehanna Counties,” according to the non-profit’s website.

The WRC was selected by Karen Orzello, the most recent winner of the program.

Orzello has been a Times Leader reader “for as long as I can remember.”

On Friday, she also became the 22nd weekly $1,000 winner in the paper’s TL Cares cash giveaway program, which started in May.

Orzello, who says she always starts with the front page and reads her way through the paper, had read about the program, but didn’t expect to be among the winners.

“Oh, I couldn’t believe it,” Orzello said. “I was very surprised and happy.”

But she was perhaps even more excited to be able to designate the Women’s Resource Center as her charity of choice.

Under the TL Cares program, the weekly winners receive $1,000, plus a $1,000 donation made by the Times Leader to the winner’s chosen nonprofit or charity organization.

Orzello believes in the workdone by WRC, and recently donated clothing to the organization.

“It’s something that is important to me,” she said.