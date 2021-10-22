🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A South Main Street nightclub that was the scene of a double fatal shooting outside the facility is facing a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the mother of one of the deceased victims.

Sheree A. Pitterson, as estate administrator for her son, Damian O. Thomas, 33, recently filed a seven-count lawsuit in Luzerne County Court against Bo’s on Main, owner Coleen M. Burns and her corporation CM Burns 3 LLC, and the alleged gunman, Jayshawn Malik Johnson.

Thomas and Maurice Chapman, 31, both of Wilkes-Barre, were fatally shot outside Bo’s on Main, 215 S. Main St., on Jan. 30. A third person, Al Quan Cade Jr., 21, suffered a gunshot wound to his head and lost vision in his left eye.

Video footage released a day after the shooting shows the gunman, identified by Wilkes-Barre police as Johnson, randomly discharging a firearm multiple times as a group of men ran away.

Johnson, 21, also known as “Times Too,” was captured by U.S. Marshals in Miami, Fla, on Feb. 20. He is facing two counts each of criminal homicide and aggravated assault and one count each of criminal attempt to commit homicide, firearms not to be carried without a license and illegal possession of a firearm in county criminal court.

Attorneys Joshua Van Naarden and John M. Pinto of the VSCPLAW firm in Philadelphia filed the suit on Pitterson’s behalf. The law firm earlier this year filed a civil lawsuit on Cade’s behalf against Burns, her corporation and Bo’s on Main.

The two separate lawsuits accuse Bo’s on Main, Burns and her corporation of negligence and assault and battery alleging the bar continued to serve alcohol to a visibly intoxicated Johnson who was allowed to carry a firearm inside the establishment.

Pitterson is seeking $50,000 on each of the seven counts in her wrongful death suit while Cade is seeking $50,000 on each of his five count lawsuit.

Attorney Jeffrey E. Havran who is defending Burns, and Attorney Kevin M. Walsh defending Bo’s on Main and CM burns 3 LLC, could not be reached for comment Friday.