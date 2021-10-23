🔊 Listen to this

Neo, a smart bot launched on the Wright Center for Community Health’s website to assist patients with a variety of different needs.

The Wright Center for Community Health announced Tuesday that “Neo,” a smart bot equipped to assist patients with a variety of different needs, including appointment scheduling, prescription refills and more has been launched on the Center’s website.

Accessible through an easily-identifiable icon located on the bottom right-hand corner of the screen at thewrightcenter.org, Neo will connect Wright Center patients with a live agent who can assist them with a number of different needs.

“The Wright Center for Community Health strives to be on the cutting edge of technology when it comes to providing and delivering the best health care and information possible in Northeast Pennsylvania,” said Jignesh Y. Sheth, M.D., chief medical officer and senior vice president at the Wright Center.

“The new technology is all about making it more convenient for patients to take care of their health needs while empowering them to schedule appointments directly online without having to go through a call center.”

In addition to scheduling and refill matters, Neo is also able to assist patients with finding a primary care location closest to them, could answer billing questions and address any COVID-19 concerns the patient may have.

HIPAA compliant, the smart bot is safe and secure when it comes to protecting patient privacy, according to a release issued by the Wright Center on Monday.

Neo also is fitted with learning capabilities that will streamline and personalize future interactions patients may have with the technology.

The Wright Center for Community Health has a network of community health centers throughout Luzerne, Lackawanna and Wayne counties.

Locations in Luzerne County include 335 S. Franklin St. in Wilkes-Barre and 2 Sharpe St. in Kingston.