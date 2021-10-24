🔊 Listen to this

TUNKHANNOCK — The latest winner in the TL Cares cash giveaway program could hardly contain her enthusiasm when contacted by a Times Leader reporter on Friday.

“I’m really, really excited,” said Martha Brown, of Tunkhannock, the 23rd lucky winner chosen to receive a $1,000 as part of the TL Cares program. “I was just saying how I never win anything like this.”

When Brown was initially contacted earlier in the afternoon to inform her of her big win, she was stunned.

“When I got off the phone, I thought it was a joke,” Brown said. “It’s taken a while to sink in, but now it’s hitting me and I couldn’t be happier.”

Brown has been a Times Leader subscriber for right around four years, coinciding with her moving back to the Tunkhannock area where she was born and raised.

She said that she spent most of her adult life living in southern New Jersey with her husband, and worked in many different roles at an Italian grocery store.

Though her husband passed away some 10 years ago, Brown said that it was always in the cards for the two of them to move back to her hometown.

“All my family is here, we were going to move back here anyway,” she said. “So I came back about four and a half years ago.”

Brown said that she looks forward to reading the comics and completing the puzzles when she gets her newspaper each morning. She also mentioned that she had been keeping up with stories about past TL Cares winners, but she never thought it would be her name chosen as a winner.

Now it has, and in addition to her own $1,000 win, Brown was also given the chance to select an area charity or nonprofit of her choice to receive an additional $1,000.

She chose the Meshoppen Cat Rescue, pointing to her own love of animals as well as a family connection.

“My sister Judy is affiliated with the Rescue, she started it up many years ago,” Brown said. “I came back to the area with one cat, and adopted two from the Rescue.”

Raised on a farm, Brown said that animals have always been a part of her life, both cats and dogs alike. Now, she’s got the chance to help the Rescue continue their work.

“They do so much for animals. They’ve got over 100 cats,” Brown said. “They do really great work.”

Brown also had two solid plans in mind for her own $1,000.

“I need a new part for my car. I was going to buy it anyway but this will make it easier,” she said. “And then I’ll probably pamper myself a bit.”