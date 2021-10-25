🔊 Listen to this

A resolution earmarking another $10,000 for Luzerne County Council’s outside legal counsel is on Tuesday’s voting agenda.

Council had previously allocated $20,000 to cover payments to Stevens & Lee to prepare and file litigation contesting the county Election Board’s decision to place the county district attorney’s race on the Nov. 2 ballot.

Additional funds are needed because a council majority authorized Stevens & Lee to file an appeal in Commonwealth Court challenging a visiting judge’s denial of a preliminary injunction seeking to remove the race from the ballot.

Outside attorneys representing all three parties — council, the DA’s office and election board — argued their positions during a virtual hearing before Commonwealth Court judges last week. Commonwealth Court has not issued a ruling.

Ethics Commission

The county Ethics Commission held a closed-door hearing last week on a complaint under its review but did not reach a decision, said commission Chairman Thomas Mosca.

Commission members said they are prohibited from discussing the nature of the allegations or the subject of the complaint — known as the respondent — under the ethics code adopted by county council.

The commission will meet again in December to determine how to proceed, Mosca said.

While all complaints and hearings are kept confidential, the code says final written decisions of the commission spelling out findings, recommendations and any sanctions “may be made available to the public.”

Once the commission issues a final written decision, the respondent has the right to appeal the decision to the county Court of Common Pleas within 30 days.

County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo, county DA Sam Sanguedolce, county Controller Michelle Bednar and council-appointed citizen Diane Dreier also serve on the commission.

Monday meeting

Council’s Authorities, Boards and Commissions Committee will hold an online-only interview session at 6 p.m.

Council Vice Chairman Chris Perry chairs the committee and scheduled the session in part to interview additional applicants for a vacant Republican county Election Board seat council plans to fill Tuesday.

The volunteer election board seat was vacated by Missy Thomas, and her replacement will serve through the end of 2023.

Instructions to attend the committee interview session are posted through council’s online meetings link at luzernecounty.org.

Tuesday meeting

Council will hold a voting meeting at 6 p.m. followed by a work/budget session.

The budget portion will focus on 2022 revenue and spending for the controller’s and public defender’s offices.

The hybrid meeting will be held at the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre, with a remote attendance link posted council’s online section at luzernecounty.org.

Wednesday meeting

The election board is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the courthouse. A remote attendance link is posted under council’s authorities/boards/commissions online meeting section at luzernecounty.org.

This is the board’s last scheduled public meeting before the Nov. 2 general election.

Thursday meeting

The County Cares Commission will hold an online-only meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Commission Chairman Matthew Vough called the meeting to firm up plans to seek donations to purchase duffel bags for children often forced to transport their clothes and hygiene products in plastic bags when they are removed from their homes by county Children and Youth.

Instructions to attend are on council’s online meetings section at luzernecounty.org.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.