What a Pair in the Gateway Shopping center offers men’s, women’s and children’s shoes and much more.

EDWARDSVILLE — What a Pair, a new shoe store that recently opened in the Gateway Shopping Center, offers men’s, women’s and children’s shoes and accessories at affordable prices, its owners say.

Husband and wife JK Karavis and Dr. Shelly Lavulis Karavis said the store’s shoe selection is focused on providing fashion and comfort in a casual selection to fit all occasions. Currently, What a Pair is offering shoes by Propet, Lamo, Gravity Defyer, Oomphies, and Baby Deer, with more selections on the way.

The store is a retail shoe and gift shop that in addition to footwear, also offers apparel, accessories, toys and unique items not found in other stores.

“Shelly and I were both born and raised in the Wyoming Valley,” JK Karavis said. “I graduated from Bishop O’Reilly and Kings College. Shelly graduated from Wyoming Valley West, Moravian College and Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine.”

JK said he has worked in banking for the last 27 years, most recently at Wayne Bank as a commercial loan officer. He said Shelly has been a self-employed podiatrist since 2011 with offices in both Dallas and Edwardsville. Recently, she relocated her Edwardsville office to Plymouth, in the location formerly held by Dr. Peter Kaminski.

Both Shelly and JK are active in their community and Shelly joined JK as a member of the Rotary Club of Plymouth where JK has been a member since 1996.

“We encourage you to stop by and try us on,” Shell Karavis said.

About What a Pair

33 Gateway Shopping Center, Edwardsville

Hours

Monday: closed

Tuesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

