WILKES-BARRE — The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce announce Thursday its list of honorees for the 2021 Annual Dinner Awards, presented by Mohegan Sun Pocono, set for Nov. 18, at 5:30 p.m.

With the safety of everyone in the community in mind, the event will have two different viewing options:

• A limited number of tickets are available to attend the live event in-person at Mohegan Sun Casino, 1280 Highway 315, Plains Township.

• The second viewing option will be a virtual live-stream of the event program, with a drive-up-takeaway meal from Mohegan Sun Casino and a 2021 Annual Dinner Swag Box, for attendees to celebrate and view the program live from the comfort and safety of their home or office.

The honorees for the night include:

Diversity Champion Business of the Year Award

NEPA’s 1st Annual Black Owned Business Expo

Charitable Organization of the Year Award

Fork Over Love

Connect Icon Award

studio BE

Emerging Business of the Year Award

Building Blocks Learning Center

Legacy Business of the Year Award

AssuredPartners of NEPA

Pride of Place Awards

Charlotte L. Casterline, M.D. YMCA Early Learning Center

Residence Inn by Marriott Wilkes-Barre Arena

Street Art Society of NEPA

‘Honoring Our Past & Trailblazing Our Future’ Lifetime Recognition Honorees

John Aciukewicz, CASA of Luzerne County

Charles Barber, Luzerne Foundation

Wico van Genderen, Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce

Paul Lumia & Barbara Romanansky, North Branch Land Trust

Mike Murray, Times Leader Media Group

Steven J. Scheinman, MD, Geisinger

The Chamber invites the community to join in the celebration at the safely-held event, which will follow all local, state, and federal health and safety recommendations.

To register to attend either in person or virtually, visit — https://business.wyomingvalleychamber.org/events/calendar — and for sponsorship or congratulatory advertising opportunities, contact Michaela Benczkowski at 570-408-1721.

