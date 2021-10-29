🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The prosecution has rested in the homicide trial of Kyon McDonald.

A short time ago Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas released the jury for the weekend, and McDonald’s defense is expected to begin on Monday.

A state police specialist in the use of force testified Friday in Luzerne County Court telling jurors Kyon McDonald made a conscious rather than a reactionary decision when he fatally shot Tierese Owens seven times.

Cpl. Kevin Selverian’s testimony puts a damper in McDonald’s self-defense claim.

McDonald, 37, of Plymouth, is facing a jury trial on an open count of criminal homicide alleging he killed Owens, 33, outside Robbie Nick’s Sports Bar in Plymouth on Sept. 27, 2018.

McDonald’s attorneys, Theron J. Solomon, Barry H. Dyller and Tara G. Giarratano believe the shooting was in self-defense as Owens threatened to kill McDonald boasting about being a member of the Crips street gang.

Assistant district attorneys Drew McLaughlin and Susan Luckenbill say McDonald intentionally killed Owens.

On the trial’s fifth day before Judge David W. Lupas, prosecution witness Selverian dissected two videos from surveillance cameras showing Owens running at McDonald, and McDonald raising a handgun used in the shooting.

Going frame-by-frame, Selverian inserted the separate videos into one video displaying the actions of Owens and McDonald.

McDonald was armed with a handgun in his right hand kept by his hip as he was face-to-face with Owens in front of the bar.

The bar’s owner, Robert Nicoletti, managed to push and shove Owens away on East Main Street as Owens was yelling at McDonald, “I’m a Crip, I’m going to (expletive) kill you. I’m going to kill your family, I’m going to kill your kids.”

Footage shows Owens breaking away from Nicoletti and run toward the bar as McDonald raises and fires a shot.

Selverian described the actions and movements by Owens and McDonald frame-by-frame until after the shooting.

In his opening statement to jurors, Solomon said Owens as he was running toward McDonald was reaching into his waistband for a possible weapon. Solomon also suggested prosecution witness John Sims removed an object from Owens’ body and ran behind the bar to a dumpster that was not searched by state police.

Selverian told jurors it was his belief Owens was pulling up his pants as he broke away from Nicoletti and ran toward McDonald. The running motion caused Owens’ pants to fall, Selverian noted.

If Owens had a weapon concealed in his waistband, Owens likely would have used one hand, not two, to secure the weapon from falling out of his pants, Selverian said.

Selverian described McDonald’s actions from the first shot to the last and seventh shot.

McDonald was standing on the sidewalk about two feet from the curb line when he fired the first shot at 2:30 and 20 seconds that morning.

Selverian said McDonald did not flinch or take evasive action as Owens ran toward him.

After the first shot, McDonald lowered the handgun, looked left where his wife, Kimberly McDonald was standing, and approached the curb raising the handgun firing a second shot.

Selverian said the time between the first and second shot was 2.8 seconds.

That time lapse may not be lengthy but in the field of use of force, 2.8 seconds is “a rather long time,” Selverian said.

Owens, after sustaining the first shot, fell backwards and to the ground.

As McDonald fired the second shot, Owens had his right hand on the pavement and his left arm raised in a “defensive posture,” Selverian explained.

McDonald fires the second shot while standing on the curb, walks off the curb and fires five more shots in rapid concession with the last three shots standing over Owens.

When Owens suffered the first shot, Selverian believed Owens was no longer a threat to McDonald who made a conscious rather than a reactionary, decision to fire the six additional shots.