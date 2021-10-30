🔊 Listen to this

HUGHESTOWN — For the second time this week police filed drug and motor vehicle violation charges against a Jenkins Township man.

Hughestown police said they found a loaded syringe in a car driven by Bryan Smith after stopping him for running a red light early Friday morning on North Township Boulevard. Smith, 52, of Old Boston Road, admitted using drugs before leaving for home from his nearby job, police said.

Smith, who was driving with a suspended license, tried to hide a glass pipe behind his back during the traffic stop, police said.

Smith was charged with tampering with evidence, possession of a methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and other motor vehicle violations. Similar charges were filed against him by Dallas police on Tuesday.

District Magistrate James Dixon deemed Smith a danger to society and denied him bail at his arraignment on the most recent charges. Smith was committed to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

In the criminal complaint filed against Smith, Hughestown police said:

Officers on patrol at 12:02 a.m. Friday saw a car run a red light at the intersection of North Township Boulevard and Rachel Lane. The driver, later identified as Smith, accelerated when the officers’ police vehicle pulled up behind him.

The officers activated the lights and sirens on their vehicle, but Smith failed to stop. Smith pulled over after an officer used the vehicle’s intercom to request him to stop.

Officers ran the plate and found out Smith had a suspended registration due to an insurance cancellation.

As an officer approached Smith’s stopped car, the officer saw Smith reaching behind his back as if to hide something. Smith told the officer his license was suspended and he was driving home from his job at a gas station. The officer noticed Smith had trouble answering questions and the pupils of his eyes were constricted.

A loaded syringe with a clear substance in it was visible in the middle of the car radio. As Smith was getting out of the car, the officer located a glass pipe with a crystalline substance on the seat of the car. When asked when he last used drugs, Smith said it was before he left work.

Smith, who had difficulty standing and could not completer a field sobriety test, was taken into custody.

