Trunk or Treat events delight families, continue Sunday

This giant skeleton welcomed attendees to the Century 21 table at Kingston’s Trunk or Treat.

Inside the fire hall in West Wyoming sits this Mustang with Darth Maul behind the wheel.

Cael and Sierra Rosengrant pose with Smokey the Bear at the West Wyoming Hose Company Trunk or Treat.

Emrys Deemer receives a treat at the Vector Security trunk while his mother, Jennifer Deemer, watches on. The Deemers were one of hundreds of families who attended Saturday’s Trunk or Treat in the Hourigan, Kluger and Quinn parking lot in Kingston.

WEST WYOMING — Just about 15 minutes into Saturday’s Trunk or Treat/Touch a Truck at the West Wyoming Fire-Rescue Headquarters, one thing became clear to Dave Granteed.

“We’re going to have to do this even bigger next year,” said the fire department’s ladder truck captain as he watched a steady stream of cars file in from Shoemaker Avenue. “This is incredible.”

Granteed estimated that somewhere in the area of 1,000 people from around the area would make it to the Trunk or Treat, and based on the scene just after the event kicked off at noon, that might not be too far off.

Hosted by West Wyoming Hose Company #1 and featuring fire and emergency responders from a number of neighboring communities, the Trunk or Treat brought the spirit of Halloween to West Wyoming, 24 hours ahead of schedule.

Cars filled the fire headquarters parking lot and essentially surrounded Shoemaker Field as children and their parents received treats both inside and outside the headquarters.

“This is our first year doing this, this is basically a trial run,” Granteed said. “I’d say it’s a pretty good trial run, so far.”

In addition to the sea of first responder vehicles, organizations like the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (with Smokey the Bear, who proved to be a huge hit with the children) and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program were well-represented on Saturday.

While a lot of the action was in the parking lot, inside the fire hall there was plenty more candy — and some fire safety instruction, as well.

“This is a fire safety event, too,” Granteed said. “We have a ‘smoke house’ inside for the kids to look at, safety demonstrations and more.”

The West Wyoming Trunk or Treat was one of a handful of similar events happening around the area on Saturday, with more on tap for Sunday (see below).

At the Kingston offices of Hourigan, Kluger and Quinn, a similar Trunk or Treat saw another huge crowd, with the line to enter the parking lot stretching well down the road even as the event began to close up shop around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Hosted by Hourigan, Kluger and Quinn in partnership with the Kingston Municipal Police Department, the trunks spanned the entire parking lot, ensuring a successful candy haul for all of the attendees.

“We probably had 1,000 people come through today,” said Kingston police chief Richard Kotchik, who was standing by with a number of uniformed officers to greet the children and pass out candy and some specialized Kingston Police Department water bottles.

Groups from Wyoming Valley West, Wyoming Seminary, Vector Security, a number of local businesses and more were all in attendance, costumed and ready to pass out candy.

“This is my first year doing this,” said Shannon Regner, from Century 21 Smith Hourigan Group. “We made 2,000 goodie bags, and we’re almost out of them.”

Kotchik, who posed for a number of photos with children passing through, was pleased to see so many residents out and about on Saturday.

“Community policing — this is what it’s all about,” he said.

SUNDAY’S EVENTS

Trunk or Treat events planned for Sunday, Oct. 31:

• Hanover Twp.: The Episcopal Church of St. Clement and St. Peter, 4-8 p.m.

• Hazleton: Trail of Treats, City View Park, 1-4 p.m.

• Nanticoke: Nebo Baptist Church, 5-7 p.m.

• Nanticoke: 5 to 7:30 p.m., outdoors at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 231 State St.

• Wilkes-Barre: Center city trick-or treat event, 1-3 p.m., sponsored by The City of Wilkes-Barre, Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association, and the Diamond City Partnership. South Main Street between Northampton Street and Public Square and the Square itself will be closed from 12-4 p.m. to allow attendees to safely trick or treat. The Dance Theater of Wilkes-Barre will have a Halloween Performance at 1 p.m.

• Wilkes-Barre: Chacko’s Family Bowling Center, 4-9 p.m.

• Wilkes-Barre: Swizzle’s Annual Trunk or Treat, Coal Street Park, 5-9 p.m.

• Wilkes-Barre: Rolling Mill Hill Residents’ Association Trunk or Treat, 6-8:30 p.m., Jones and Airy Streets near Dodson School. Contact Mary Ellen Jones at 570-331-8253 if you would like to give out candy or make a donation of candy for the kids.