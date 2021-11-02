🔊 Listen to this

LAFLIN — State police at Wilkes-Barre charged Brian James Little, 38, with drunken driving and child endangerment alleging he was intoxicated when he crashed an all-terrain vehicle while holding a 15-month old child.

Little had a blood alcohol level of .141 percent after the crash in front of his residence on Cedarwood Drive on Oct. 3, according to court records.

Court records say Little was holding onto a 15-month old boy when he crashed the ATV. The toddler was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township, state police said.

According to the criminal complaint:

State police responded to an ATV rollover crash on Cedarwood Drive finding Little on the ground next to the vehicle. Two firefighters from Laflin Borough Fire Department advised troopers that a toddler was also being treated for injuries.

When a trooper attempted to question Little in the rear of an ambulance, he denied being involved saying, “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Little also told the trooper he did not know how he got on the ground next to the ATV and denied being the driver of the vehicle.

Little’s wife told state police her husband was driving the ATV and had been drinking earlier in the day.

State police said surveillance cameras in the area recorded Little operating the ATV while holding onto the toddler, the complaint says.

Little lost control of the ATV that rolled when he turned into his driveway, according to the complaint.

Little was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Michael Dotzel in Wilkes-Barre Township on three counts of unlawful operation of ATV while speeding, careless driving and driving under the influence, two counts of driving under the influence, and one count each of endangering the welfare of a child, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and careless driving. He was released on his own recognizance.