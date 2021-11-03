🔊 Listen to this

HAZLE TWP. — State police at Hazleton said a 34-year-old man died as a result of being struck by a vehicle at Harwood Road and Playground Court on Tuesday.

Jeremy Jacob Petrylak, of Hazle Township, was walking in the middle of the roadway when he was struck by a 1998 Toyota Sienna, operated by Ana Matos, 59, of Hazle Township, at about 7:20 p.m., state police said.

State police said Petrylak was wearing dark clothing.

Petrylak was pronounced dead at the scene by Luzerne County Deputy Coroner Jeffrey Scott.

Matos was not injured. Her vehicle was towed from the scene.

Assisting at the scene were Hazleton police, Hazle Township Fire & Rescue Company, Lehigh Valley Emergency Medical Services and Greater Hazleton Ambulance.