WILKES-BARRE — The axe fell Wednesday on Sam Troy’s chairmanship of the city Shade Tree Commission over what another member said were harassing text messages seeking help with his school board run.

Despite Robin Shudak’s assurance of a vote for Troy, she said he asked for more in numerous texts preceding Tuesday’s election, leading her to complain to City Hall about him appearing to tie her future on the commission to her campaigning for him.

“Sam Troy tried to remove me from the Shade Tree Commission for not supporting his campaign so it devolved from there,” Shudak said.

Mayor George Brown turned the tables on Troy instead, exercising the power given to him by the City Charter regarding appointees to board and commissions.

“I’m removing him for just cause,” Brown said. “I have reasons to do it.” Brown declined to comment further.

Troy’s removal came a day after, running as an Independent, he finished fifth and fell short of capturing one of the four seats on the Wilkes-Barre Area school board. Unlike the election results that were public, Troy contacted a reporter to disclose what happened in his private meeting Wednesday with the mayor.

Brown should not have seen the texts, Troy said, maintaining they were personal communiques between him and Shudak.

“It’s none of his business what I say to her,” Troy said.

In addition to providing the texts to the mayor, Shudak also provided some of them to a reporter — angering Troy, who said he did not consent to disclosing them. He called their release a violation of his privacy asking, “This is not Nazi Germany is it?”

The texts, dating back to Oct. 15, show Troy asking Shudak if she would support his candidacy and hand out cards at polling places. He also asked about her making phone calls on his behalf.

Upset that Shudak hadn’t got back to him about an upcoming commission meeting on Wednesday, Troy texted her at 12:34 a.m. on Oct. 31.

“What the (expletive) is your problem Robin? I’d like to know why you refuse to support my candidacy and I’d like to know why you don’t get back to me about the meeting,” Troy said.

At 9:57 a.m. Shudak replied, “Sam, this crossed the line. Is that a way to speak to a person you work with? Is that a way to speak to someone you would like something from? In addition to you never answering my questions about your platform … Asking me … now badgering me at 12:30 AM … to campaign for you via our connection with City Hall is extremely rude and counterproductive. It is also unethical. And I’ll bet there isn’t even an agenda for Wednesday.”

Troy responded: “Are you kidding me? You are not familiar with my agenda? Are you living on another planet? Listen do me a favor and resign the Tree commission would you please.”

At no point did he attempt a “quid pro quo,” and none of the texts were harassing, Troy said.

“It seems to me I’m being railroaded here, by your paper,” Troy said. He warned a reporter, “This is not part of the public domain. Just be careful what you write.”

