Dana Elementary students’ letters to veterans included with Fork Over Love meals

🔊 Listen to this

Here is an example of the meals and the cards.

Two-hundred and fifty meals were distributed via a drive-thru distribution at the Wilkes-Barre VA medical center in Plains Township.

Here is an example of the cards students made for veterans.

Wyoming Valley West’s Dana Elementary Center has partnered with Fork Over Love to honor veterans. Fork Over Love is a non-profit organization that aims to support independent restaurants while feeding the community.

On Tuesday, Fork Over Love distributed 500 meals to veterans and their families to thank them for their service to our country, complete wit personalized messages from local schoolchildren.

Of the meals, 250 were distributed via a drive-thru distribution at the Wilkes-Barre VA medical center, and another 250 were dropped off at American Legion posts in Plains, Kingston, Larksville, and Duryea, as well as the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Duryea.

Meals included chicken Francaise with roasted potatoes and vegetables, meat loaf with mashed potatoes and green beans, chicken Parmesan with pasta, penne with meatballs, and chicken scampi with rice pilaf and vegetables.

In addition to the meals, veterans received red, white, and blue “Thank You” cookies and cards and letters from students from Dana Street Elementary School in Forty Fort. The hundreds of cards created by the students contain meaningful messages of thanks to veterans for helping to keep America safe.

$5,000 for the meals was raised by Fork Over Love board members Ruth Corcoran and Bette Saxton via Facebook birthday fundraisers.

“Bette and I both have many veterans in our families, and we wanted to show our appreciation and thank them for their dedication and service to our country,” Corcoran said. Additional funds were donated by Central Clay Products to purchase 500 specially decorated cookies to be distributed with the meals.

Fork Over Love is a 501(c)(3) organization that purchases hot, chef-made meals from small, independent restaurants and then distributes those meals at locations throughout the community for free.

Upcoming distributions and information on donating can be found at forkoverlove.org or by calling 570-331-8362. Everyone is welcome, from neighbors in need of meals, to those looking to pick up dinner and pay it forward to help support local restaurants.