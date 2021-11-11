🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Gov. Tom Wolf Thursday said we all owe an inexpressible debt to Pennsylvania’s distinguished veterans and their families — they are the strength of our nation and commonwealth.

“Their service has allowed us to prosper and live in freedom, and for that, on behalf of all Pennsylvanians, I extend my deepest gratitude this Veterans Day,” Wolf said.

The governor recognized Pennsylvania’s more than 800,000 veterans and their families, whose service he said can never be fully repaid.

Gov. Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf shared their thanks to Pennsylvania’s veterans in a video message.

“Veterans Day is an opportunity for us to honor you. The brave people who serve our country and protect our freedoms through the United States armed services,” Wolf said. “Pennsylvania is home to nearly 800,000 veterans; it is our privilege to thank each one of you for your service.

“On this day, we recognize the tremendous physical, mental, and emotional toll that your service has had on you.

“We acknowledge your families and loved ones who carried their own burdens while you were away.

“And we honor your fellow service people who never returned home. Those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the fight to preserve our values.

“As citizens of the United States, we are forever indebted to the unwavering dedication, integrity, and courage of our veterans.

“Please know that we value your service and your life beyond that service. We will do all we can to ensure your legacy is remembered and cherished for generations to come.”

Wolf said all veterans, family members and advocates are encouraged to sign up for the Veterans Registry at — www.register.dmva.pa.gov to connect qualified veterans to many federal, state and county benefits earned through their military service.

To learn more about the DMVA as well as the programs and services offered to Pennsylvania veterans, visit www.dmva.pa.gov.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.