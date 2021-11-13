🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Gradually, information is coming out about the programs to distribute $5.6 million in American Rescue Plan funding in the city.

So far the The United Way of Wyoming Valley has posted details online at unitedwaywb.org/wb-arp-funding on how non-profit human service organizations can apply for grants between $10,000 and $75,000.

Still to be released are program details from the other two partners, the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Commission on Economic Opportunity.

In an email Friday, Mayor George Brown said the Chamber’s launch is expected by Monday. CEO is finalizing its program, he said.

“We will share those links with council and the public once they are live,” Brown said.

Back in July, Brown announced the agencies as partners with the city to distribute a portion of the $37.1 million in ARP funding awarded to Wilkes-Barre under the $1.9 trillion financial aid package to help with the nation’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month Brown received word the programs met with the approval of the U.S. Treasury. On Tuesday, City Council authorized the agreements the city has with the partners, clearing the final hurdle for distribution of the funds. Under ARP rules, the partners can take a 10% cut to administer their programs.

The United Way was allocated $1.1 million. It said its program is intended “to address the impacts of the pandemic which have been most severe among low income and at-risk populations.”

To be eligible applicants must have tax-exempt status, have an address and physical operation in Wilkes-Barre and be in existence since July 1, 2019.

The deadline for applications is Dec. 10. Approval is expected to be in mid January. Funds will be distributed by March 31, 2022.

The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce was allocated $1 million for economic development assistance for new businesses.

The largest share, $3.5 million, went to the Commission on Economic Opportunity. The agency will provide $300 stimulus payments to low to moderate income households. Eligibility requirements include, recipients must be city residents since March 13, 2020 and either city taxpayers or tax filers.

In addition, the city is administering Homeowner Occupied Improvement and Homebuyer Closing Cost & Down Payment Assistance programs with ARP funds. Details on them are expected to released early next week on the city’s web page dedicated to the ARP programs.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.