How did you fare with Sunday’s weekly news quiz? Here are the answers.

1. According to an AP story, “Americans give bosses same message in record numbers.” What is that message?

B. “I quit.”

2. Gradually, information is coming out about the programs to distribute $5.6 million in American Rescue Plan funding in Wilkes-Barre. Who is participating in this?

D. All of the above. (United Way, the Chamber and CEO.)

3. Luzerne County Information Technology Director Mauro DiMauro hit county council Tuesday with a request for $3.1 million from the county’s $113 million American Rescue Plan earmark. How did he describe the magnitude of the need?

A. “Luzerne County is on the brink of disaster!!!”

4. How did Councilman Walter Griffith respond?

D. “I don’t like that gun-to-the-head mentality.”

5. A Philadelphia man was stunned by a Taser in a Luzerne County courtroom. What was he in court for?

A. A retail theft charge.

6. Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo appeared pugilistic and paranoid at times in an 11-hour deposition, made public Wednesday, denying the sexual harassment allegations that forced him from office. Which of these was among his responses?

A. “Well, girlfriend means different things to different people.”

7. Cuomo denied the claim that he once sang a 1950s song to an executive assistant. What was it?

C. “Do You Love Me?”

8. A Los Angeles judge on Friday ended the conservatorship over Britney Spears. How long had it lasted?

D. 14 years.

9. Which group won the Millenium Circle’s $25,000 grant last week?

A. Fork Over Love.

10. Who met with leaders of the Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug Services last week?

B. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro.