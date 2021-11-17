🔊 Listen to this

WEST PITTSTON — The West Pittston Police Department has placed local schools on lockdown and are searching for an armed individual who allegedly has made threats to law enforcement.

According to the department’s Facebook page, officers are currently handling an incident involving an armed individual who has made threats to law enforcement.

“As a precaution, the local schools have been placed on lockdown,” reads the statement.

No description of the suspect has been made available. Officers are warning the public not to engage anyone who may come into contact with them, but to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.