Event sees community leaders, including Chamber and TL, honor outgoing, new heads

🔊 Listen to this

Former Times Leader Media Group Publisher Mike Murray hands over a symbolic key of leadership to his succesor, current Publisher Kerry Miscavage.

Mary Erwine and Sandy Insalaco announce the 2021 Volunteer of the Year Award during the Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards night at Mohegan Sun Pocono.

Mary Erwine, Ewrine Home Health and Hospice, Inc., hands the Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce Legacy Business of the Year award to Derek Zambino, center, executive vice president and Gino Bartoli, president, of AssuredPartners of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Passing symbolic organizational keys are: Mary Kay Pivovarnik, left, new executive director of CASA of Luzerne County and predecessor John Aciukewicz; Luzerne Foundation President and CEO David Pedri and predecessor Charles Barber.

Lindsay Griffin, Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce incoming president/CEO, opens up the 2021 Annual Dinner at Mohegan Sun Pocono on Thursday evening.

PLAINS TWP. — It was truly an event for “honoring the past and trailblazing the future,” as the program said.

The annual Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce Dinner was held Thursday night at Mohegan Sun Pocono, and, as MSP Vice president of Marketing David Parfrey put it, the gathering was “a little extra special due to the challenges over the last year-and-a-half.”

The highlight of the evening featured Lifetime Recognition Award honorees passing on their responsibilities to new community leaders of the organizations listed below — including the Chamber and the Times Leader.

Lindsay Griffin received this symbolic “transfer and unlocking of organizational leadership” from current Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Wico van Genderen. Griffin will assume the latter’s title at the end of the year, marking a historic event in the Chamber’s 137-year history: She is the first woman to serve as the chamber’s leader.

Van Genderen then rounded out the evening as just a man and his guitar, playing three songs to the audience, much to the joy of all as he jokingly rearranged lyrics to represent the beautiful, innovative and steadfast Greater Wyoming Valley and the leaders, businesses and citizens that reflect it.

Bouncing back from pandemic

MSP’s Parfrey was, of course, referring to coping with the global pandemic, but the event was a far cry from the Zoom calls and work-from-home professional tops and lounge pants scenes of the last 18 months.

The event did offer attendees the opportunity to watch the livestream from home and even had a drive-up meal service.

Inside, however, the party was on.

As program Engagement Manager Michaela Benzcowksi said, “this is half the size of the usual event” — there were about 350 attendees as opposed to the usual 600 — but the “months of work” that she said go into the event were evident. With a theme of blues and greens split down the middle by the red carpet, it was a mellow, welcoming atmosphere.

After a moment of silence was requested for Clayton Karambelas, a “community champion and supporter” who passed away earlier this week, the program rolled on to the awards. Eight organizations and seven community leaders were recognized.

The organizations recognized and their associated awards included:

• Diversity Champion Business of the Year – presented to NEPA’s First Black Owned Business Expo

• Charitable Organization of the Year – presented to Fork Over Love

• Connect Icon Award – presented to studio BE

• Emerging Business of the Year – presented to Building Blocks Learning Center

• Legacy Business of the Year – presented to Assured Partners of NEPA

• Pride of Place Awards – presented to YMCA Early Learning Center, Residence Inn by Marriott Wilkes-Barre Arena and Street Art Society of NEPA.

Lifetime recognition honorees

The lifetime recognition honorees were John Aciukewicz of CASA of Luzerne County; Charles Barber from the Luzerne Foundation; Wico van Genderen from the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce; Paul Lumia and Barbara Romanansky of North Branch Land Trust, Mike Murray of Times Leader Media Group; and Steven J. Scheinman, M.D., from Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

After the lifetime recognition honorees were presented, there was symbolic passing of organizational keys to “welcome the next generation of changemakers in our region.”

As if to underscore the transition, one of the songs van Genderen belted out was John Denver’s somber “Leaving on a Jet Plane,” dedicated to his now-grown children who often had to put up with their dad’s absences during his long working life.

Van Genderen, who joined the Chamber in 2014, has said he wants to “embark on his third career” as a grandparent, as well as enjoying fishing and golf.