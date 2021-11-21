City kicks off holiday season with return of popular Christmas parade

Santa is seen at the tree lighting.

Ella and TL the Bear wave from the Times Leader Media Group float.

Santa Claus made an appearance at the end of the 2021 Downtown Wilkes-Barre Santa Parade on Saturday.

Members of the Times Leader Media Group march in Saturday’s parade. From left are Publisher Kerry Miscavage, reporter Bill O’Boyle and Controller Marc Couchot.

Katie Fitzgerald of Mountain Top, dances a routine for David Blight Dance Studio during the Wilkes-Barre Santa Parade on Saturday afternoon.

Yuanni Polemitis, 15, and his ten-year old sister Victoria pose in front of the candy cane photo stand at the Squre in Wilkes-Barre prior to the start of the 2010 Santa Parade.

WILKES-BARRE — The holiday spirit rebounded in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, with the city’s annual Christmas parade filling the city’s Main Street with attendees eager to see the holiday themed parade entries.

Many of those attending, as well as parade participants, said they especially appreciated the opportunity to kick off the holiday season in a big way, after it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Most youngsters, however, were simply excited to see Santa, many for the first time this season.

Jennifer Polemitis said her daughter Victoria, 10, was looking forward to seeing the jolly elf, as well as enjoying the colors and sounds of the parade.

She explained that Victoria had autism, and sometimes had trouble expressing herself.

“When you ask her what she wants, she just says ‘a gift,’” Polemitis said, hoping that perhaps a visit with Santa would help her daughter make up her mind.

Attendance at the parade has become tradition, she said, because her husband police officer Yuannis Polemitis marches in the Honor Guard.

Polemitis said Victoria and her brother Yuannis, 15, had waited patiently to see their father as he walked by. The family stayed for the tree lighting and then were heading home to make a night of decorating their own tree, she said.

Polemitis said the parade was a great way to spend a Saturday afternoon as the holiday season approached.

“The kids are happy. That’s all that matters,” she said.

Community participation

Shawn Nenichka of the Salvation Army participated in the parade, riding in the organization’s van.

He looked forward to seeing the children along the parade route.

“We have music and everything, the whole deal,” he said smiling.

Nenichka said him and about six other people from the organization had first volunteered at the Church on the Square Saturday meal, before coming over to be part of the parade.

“We just want to help the community in any way that is needed,” he said, noting that the organization wants to be known for benefitting the area.

Ryan Hinkle, who recently returned from serving in the Army and is now a student at Kings College, was participating as a member off the Salvation Army church.

“I’ve been part of the church for a long time,’ he said. “And I just wanted to give back.”

Ryan’s son Adrian stuck close to his dad, and was enjoying the chance to be a parade.

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders rode in a van decked in holiday colors and complete with a Christmas tree.

Jordan Maydole, community relations director, said it was a great way to spend time in the community in the offseason.

After a year that saw many parades delayed and other activities cancelled, it was refreshing to see that the parade could be held as scheduled and brought out a good crowd.

Included in seven participants in the parade, was team’s mascot Champ, who brought smiles and applause from attendees, young and old alike.

Enjoying the parade’s return

Barbara Miller of Fortis Institute riding on a decorated flatbed truck said students had been eager to again participate in community activities, following the pandemic.

“About ten students and three instructors are participating,” she said, “Including a trucking instructor that will be driving the truck.”

Miller said students wouldn’t be able to throw candy to youngsters this year because of concerns about the pandemic, but other than that, things were back to normal.

Students and instructors, she said, really get into the holiday spirit, with most decked in red and green, some with ornate hats.

“We love being able to do this again,” she said.

Benefiting the area

Kerry Miscavage, publisher of the Times Leader said about 10 employees of the newspaper were participating in this year’s entry, which was complete with colorful balloons and the newspaper’s mascot, a cheery bear.

Miscavage said the newspaper has made participation in the annual event a tradition, providing opportunity to support Wilkes-Barre city, the Diamond City Partnership, the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association and all its partners.

The newspaper, she said, is committed to assisting the community.

John Mayoff, president of the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association, said the organization was more than happy to again have the chance to go out into the community and to get know residents.

Because of the pandemic, he said, staff couldn’t throw candy, but they could pass it out.

“So, we’re doing that,” he said, smiling, as he leaned over a wagon packed with carefully prepared candy bags.

Many of those attending commented on the “perfect weather,” which hovered just below 50 degrees under a clear sky, providing a seasonal chill and perfect for hot chocolate.