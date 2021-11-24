🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Rhode Island charged with discharging a firearm during a road rage incident in Kingston was sentenced to state prison Tuesday.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Terrell Lighten, 27, of Newport, to two-to-four years in prison on charges of aggravated assault and firearms not to be carried without a license. Lighten was also sentenced to two years probation on a charge of tampering with evidence.

Lighten pleaded guilty to the charges Aug. 30.

Kingston police in court records say Lighten fired a round at another driver while traveling side-by-side on Wyoming Avenue on Sept. 18, 2020.

“You’re 27-years-old, you got a long life in front of you. Wise up,” Vough said to Lighten.

Police identified Lighten as the gunman when his vehicle was found abandoned on East Vaughn Street.

According to the criminal complaint, a police sergeant observed two vehicles driving slowly and next to each other on Wyoming Avenue near Pringle Street. The officer then heard a gunshot as both vehicles accelerated at a high rate of speed.

The officer pursued one vehicle that stopped on Rutter Avenue where it was discovered a round struck the fuel tank.

The driver told police he was involved in a verbal altercation with the other driver, identified as Lighten.

An arrest warrant was issued for Lighten on March 2, 2021.

Lighten was captured in Orange Park, Fla., on May 13 and extradited to Luzerne County on May 28.

Attorney Thomas S. Cometa defended Lighten. Assistant District Attorney Jill Sosnoski prosecuted.