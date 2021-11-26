Barry and Janice Metzger of Plains Township are longtime subscribers

Barry Metzger opens his door to find $25,000 waiting for him on his front porch, courtesy of the Times Leader.

The Times Leader surprised the Metzgers, first at their Plains Township home and again at Janice’s workplace.

Representatives from the Times Leader Media Group present Barry and Janice Metzger with a check for $25,000, courtesy of the TL Cares program. From left: Customer Service Manager Val Andres; Times Leader Controller Marc Couchot; Advertising Manager Diane McGee; Publisher Kerry Miscavage; Barry Metger; Janice Metzger; Times Leader Executive Editor Joe Soprano.

PLAINS TWP. — Barry Metzger just wanted to fix his broken window.

Metzger was hard at work repairing a window in his home when he heard a knock at the door. When he opened it, the issue of the window quickly flew out of mind as he was presented with a check for $25,000, courtesy of the Times Leader Cares program.

“I couldn’t believe it was real, I woke up this morning thinking it was all a dream,” said Metzger, who was chosen along with his wife Janice as the recipient of the TL Cares grand prize this week. “We’ve just been looking at each other today like ‘you’re seeing this too, right?’”

The Metzgers, married for 40 years and residents of a home they built themselves in the Hudson section of Plains Township for the last 29 years, stopped by the Times Leader office for an interview on Tuesday, one day after Barry opened the door to find a number of Times Leader representatives waiting for him.

“I was getting frustrated with the window, I heard the knock and couldn’t imagine what it could be,” Metzger said. “I couldn’t believe it…I think it finally sunk in for me this morning.”

The surprises didn’t stop at the Metzgers’ front door, however. While Barry was at home still trying to process that he had just won $25,000, his wife Janice was at work and had no idea what was going on.

So, with Barry leading the way, the Times Leader’s contingent, led by publisher Kerry Miscavage and controller Marc Couchot, made their way over to Janice’s office on North River Street to break the good news in person.

Janice knew that her husband was stopping by, but she had no idea what was in store.

“He never does that, with everything going on I had no idea what was going on,” Janice said. “When he walked up with the check, I thought ‘oh my God, it’s the final week’ … I was so surprised.”

What Janice was referring to by “the final week” was that this week’s grand prize presentation to the Metzgers was the culmination of a 26-week journey, started back in May with the goal of giving back and paying thanks to the community for their readership over the years.

“This has been such a wonderful experience not only to all of our readers and the nonprofits, but to us at the Times Leader,” Miscavage said. “We’ve enjoyed getting to know so many of our readers and what they love about the Times Leader.

“Being part of a local news organization that cares about our subscribers, our non-profits and the community at large is truly the best gift. I am so thrilled for the Metzger family and all 26 local winners and non-profits. We look forward to working on a new plan for 2022!”

Starting with the TL Cares program’s inaugural winner, Marianne Bump of Harding, a lucky Times Leader reader was chosen each and every Friday to receive a $1,000 prize, and to also choose a local nonprofit or charity organization to receive an additional $1,000 donation.

TL Cares winners have come from all over the Wyoming Valley, from right here in Wilkes-Barre to Tunkhannock, to Hunlock Creek, to Pittston and just about everywhere in between.

The common link between all 26 weekly winners (27, if you include the Metzgers): a Times Leader subscription.

All the while, Times Leader subscribers have been automatically entered into the TL Cares program, while codes placed in the paper each day offer additional chances to get in on the action and make some money.

The Metzgers couldn’t pinpoint exactly how long they’ve been Times Leader subscribers, but that it’s been “a lot of years.”

In fact, Janice mentioned that she had been keeping up with the TL Cares winners throughout the program, reading about each winner in Sunday’s paper.

“I never thought it would be us,” she said. “Never, never.”

Among the other highlights that Barry and Janice look for when they pick up their paper each morning: Barry likes to check out the weather, and Janice looks for a feature that’s been incredibly popular among the list of winners (and among the newsroom’s taste testers, as well): the Times Leader Test Kitchen offerings from Mark Guydish and Mary Therese Biebel.

Married for 40 years, Barry and Janice met in perhaps the most appropriate way for a pair of NEPA lifers: at a bazaar.

“It’s the perfect place to meet,” Janice quipped.

The pair have always had their roots in the area; Janice spent most of her years in the Rolling Mill Hill section of Wilkes-Barre, while Barry found early work as a paperboy on Scott Street.

29 years ago, the two began work on their Plains Township home, where they’ve lived ever since.

Janice works as a receptionist in a physician’s office, while Barry has his own plumbing business.

The Metzgers acknowledged the financial constraints that have popped up in the wake of building their own home and putting their daughter through college, especially in the wake of COVID-19.

“We cut our hours down part-time for about two months,” Janice said.

Her husband mentioned that, with the nature of his work, things were a little slow through the last year.

“Yeah, people were a little nervous bringing me into the house and all,” Barry said. “Plus there were supply chain issues…we couldn’t get water heaters, toilets, a lot of stuff.”

Add to all that the impending holiday season, and it just magnifies how much the Metzgers’ world was rocked when Barry opened the door to a $25,000 check.

“This is going to be a game-changer for us,” Barry said. “I think we figured in about 10 years, we might be able to get out from under our debt…this is going to be a huge help.”

It was just that simple for Barry and Janice: subscribe to the Times Leader, sit tight and $25,000 showed up on their doorstep.

Oh, and Barry fixed the window, too.

