Owner says Brazilian steakhouse saw ‘good days and bad days,’ but things were ultimately ‘very slow’

Broncos Vault, in the location which was previously Vault Grill & Bar, will close its doors for good at the end of the month. Owner Edilene Falcon said there were “good days and bad days,” but things were ultimately “very slow,” leading to the decision the shut down.

WILKES-BARRE — A downtown restaurant will close its doors for good at the end of the month, and while it may be a sad time, the owner is hopeful for the future and encourages everyone to support local businesses.

Edilene Falcon originally intended to open Broncos Vault in April of 2020, however, restaurant shutdowns due to COVID-19 pushed the grand opening back to June 2020. Unfortunately, a lack of business led Edilene to decide to close just a year and a half later, with Dec. 31 set for the last day of business.

The West Market Street Brazilian steakhouse saw challenges throughout its time, from high rent to a lack of convenient parking. Falcon, who owns a second restaurant of the same name in Philadelphia, saw, “good days and bad days,” but things were ultimately “very slow,” leading to the decision to close.

Falcon employs seven people and says having to let them go is the saddest part. That said, she offered great praise to the area and its people, saying, “I would love to thank all the people of the Wilkes-Barre region for their support. Our customers have been wonderful.”

While this endeavor didn’t pan out as she hoped, Falcon encourages everyone to support local businesses and restaurants so that other business owners don’t have to experience what she is going through.

Falcon, a native of Brazil who moved to Kingston from Philadelphia and recently purchased a house, will wait for her children to finish the school year before deciding what the next step is. “One day at a time,” she said.

While understandably upset, Falcon remains optimistic and is thankful for her opportunities so far. “My heart is full of good intentions. I came to this country and I love this country and I’m grateful to have these chances,” she says, “There is always something else. It’s a roller coaster of emotions, but I know there will be something better.”

There’s no word as of Thursday night as to what’s next for the space, which Falcon rented from Sam Syla. Prior to Broncos Vault, it was Vault Grill & Bar.