Jonathan’s thriving once again in downtown WB

The coveted ‘fireplace’ table. You can reserve it, but George DuMont says patrons will always swing by to get their picture taken with Seinfeld’s Kramer, no matter where they sit.

Owners George DuMont and Jonathan Grimes are ‘still standing’ after the brunt of the pandemic. They got through it with a little business savvy, some help from government funding, and a lot of foot-traffic and ‘vital’ help from the Diamond City Partnership.

WILKES-BARRE — Much like his restaurant, George DuMont hasn’t always been located in Wilkes-Barre.

DuMont, 57, says he spent a lot of his childhood going back and forth between NEPA and Levittown – closer to the Philadelphia area. Jonathan’s, the “upscale casual” dining spot he owns and operates with business partner and namesake, Jonathan Grimes, started at Harvey’s Lake, but relocated to the River Street Historic District in 2017.

Fast forward to present day, and Jonathan’s is alive and well, although the last year and a half, of course, brought its own unique challenges. DuMont and Grimes, however, learned to “adapt and overcome”, as DuMont put it. That said, they received a little assistance from the government, and – a little closer to home – the Diamond City Partnership.

“We went a few avenues, and you know, it helped us. It kept us going,” DuMont says of the funding and promotion offered by the DCP. He says that the DCP helped Jonathan’s secure some funds as well as some other “vital things” they needed. More than that, however, DuMont says the DCP helped downtown as whole, by putting together events and promotions to get people to the area, bringing in customers to businesses.

DuMont says the pandemic offered new challenges to rise to, and a new sort of savvy for the modern-day businessperson. “Sure, the government funding helped out a lot, but you still have to be different, you have to use the money well. They can throw all the money they want at you, but if you don’t spend it wisely and put it where it needs to be, it’s a whole different ballgame.”

Jonathan’s is looking forward to Christmas and New Year’s eves. DuMont says, “We couldn’t do it last year, so we did takeout, which was still very successful for us.”

However, the core staff at Jonathan’s, rounded out by Executive Chef Wendy Fritz and Sous/Pastry Chef Melissa Smyda look forward to seeing the tables filled during the holiday season.

While Jonathan’s is “still standing”, as DuMont put it, he’s offers a unique, “we’re in this together” perspective. He’s grateful to see some businesses open in the area, which bring with them a lot more foot-traffic to downtown Wilkes-Barre. He says, “the more people we get down here, the more people that come through and take a chance, spend some money at a new place, it benefits everybody.”

DuMont says, “I’ve worked hard my whole life. Since I was 14, I’ve been in this business. I’ve seen it all and done it all, but I’ve always been (in) Pennsylvania.” And in regards to this slice of Pennsylvania in Luzerne County, he says, “I think if people stick to supporting local business, restaurants and retail in general … it’s gonna take a while to rebound, but I think we’ll be able to push through this and things will flourish.”

Jonathan’s is open for dinner service Wednesday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can stop in, have a drink, get some dinner, and if you’re into it, try to reserve the “fireplace” table. Booked? No problem, just drop by and get your picture taken with the portrait of Seinfeld’s Kramer, who watches the dining room from his perch on the mantle.