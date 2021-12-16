🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Plains Township woman sedated into a medically induced coma and placed on a ventilator as she fights for her life from the coronavirus will not be given the controversial drug ivermectin.

Luzerne County Judge Richard M. Hughes III denied a request for an emergency injunction that would had compelled Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center to administer the drug to 68-year-old Karen Ostopick.

Hughes issued his ruling after a near six hour hearing Wednesday.

Ostopick’s daughter, Katelyn Ostopick, of Florida, filed the petition Sunday through attorneys Jonathan Comitz in Wilkes-Barre and Ralph C. Lorigo of West Seneca, N.Y.

Ostopick was admitted to the hospital on Nov. 10. As her conditioned worsened, she was sedated and placed on a ventilator Nov. 24 as Geisinger exhausted their COVID-19 treatment protocols of Remdesvir, steroids and other drugs to her.

Physicians at Geisinger refused to administer ivermectin despite requests from Katelyn Ostopick as the drug is not approved to treat coronavirus by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and by the National Institutes of Health.

Ivermectin is approved to treat infections caused by parasitic worms, head lice and skin conditions.

“I just want to save my mom,” Katelyn Ostopick said as she wiped tears from her eyes during Wednesday’s hearing. “If she is declining, why not give her ivermectin. (Geisinger) told me they couldn’t do it. They told me it’s not possible.”

As her mother’s condition worsened, Katelyn Ostopick conducted her own research and found Dr. Jim Meehan, of Tulsa, Ok, who supports the use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

Meehan testified via telephone explaining he is an ophthalmologist but has taken interest in preventative medicine, notably in the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meehan’s credentials were heavily challenged by attorneys for Geisinger, Cindy A. Sheridan and Edward Beitz, but Hughes allowed Meehan to testify to only COVID-19 patients he treated, which he estimated to be approximately 5,000.

Meehan, after consulting with Katelyn Ostopick on Dec. 3, prescribed ivermectin to her mother the same day without conducting a person-to-person examination.

Sheridan and Beitz said Meehan does not have any credentials at any hospital in the United States.

“Any hospital can’t turn a blind eye and let anyone in to treat patients,” Beitz said. “Even if (Meehan) had some experience in infectious diseases, he’s an ophthalmologist.”

“Without even laying eyes on her (Karen Ostopick), (Meehan) is attempting to practice outside his scope of expertise,” Sheridan said.

Using numbers and charts provided by the World Health Organization including health studies and reports, Meehan said his research found ivermectin could help patients suffering from moderate to severe coronavirus symptoms.

Dr. Alison Marie Brodginski, an infectious disease physician at Geisinger Wyoming Valley, said ivermectin is not approved by the FDA and NIH to treat COVID-19, adding Geisinger’s COVID-19 protocols were formulated on “evidence based practice.”

Brodginski said Karen Ostopick was not vaccinated.

While Katelyn Ostopick believes her mother has a 20 percent chance at surviving, Brodginski estimated Karen Ostopick has a 10 to 15 percent chance due to being on a ventilator for several weeks.

“GWV declined ivermectin because there is not enough evidence to treat COVID-19…even the drug manufacturer of the drug Merck says that,” Sheridan said.

Merck issued a warning earlier this year there is no scientific basis from clinical studies that ivermectin is an effective drug to treat COVID-19.

Lorigo said Pennsylvania in 2017 passed the Right to Try Act, which permits family to try all necessary efforts to save their loved ones.

“People have the right to try to save their lives. Please don’t turn your back on Karen,” Lorigo said.

In his ruling, Hughes acknowledged the situation “is an extremely sad and emotional case,” noting as judge, he has a duty to put aside personal sympathy and follow the law.

Hughes stated he found Brodginski more credible than Meehan noting Brodginski testified the administration of ivermectin would not prevent the death of Ostopick. Hughes further opined he found no wrongful conduct by Geisinger.