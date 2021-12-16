🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Judge Tina Polachek Gartley continued the death penalty trial of Anthony Spudis for at least a month.

While Spudis’ attorneys last week asked to continue February’s trial as COVID-19 cases rise in Luzerne County, they requested and were granted a trial postponement in order to have a hearing on an expert witness.

Gartley set March 28 as the new trial date for Spudis, 39, accused in the killing of 97-year-old Gertrude Price during a burglary of her Nanticoke home on Thanksgiving night in 2013.

Spudis’ attorneys, Brian Scott Gaglione and Robert Allen Saurman, requested the latest continuance to conduct a Frye hearing for an unnamed expert witness.

A Frye hearing is held to determine if a witness is an expert in a specific field of study.

Gartley will schedule the Frye hearing at a later date.

During a logistical hearing held Dec. 9, Spudis’ attorneys asked the trial be delayed due to rises of COVID-19 cases in Luzerne County and the rapidly expanding coronavirus variant omicron.

At issue is the length of time to select a jury and trial combined with COVID-19 concerns.

Death penalty trials differ than a homicide trial and are routinely longer in length.

Jury selection for Spudis is expected to take up to two weeks with the trial itself lasting three weeks. If Spudis is convicted of first degree murder, a penalty phase occurs that could last a week.

Gartley, last week, expressed concerns about the possibility of any juror having children and if their child test positive for COVID-19 citing coronavirus outbreaks in schools.

Gartley stated she will declare a mistrial if a juror test positive for COVID-19.

Deputy Assistant District Attorney Dan Zola, Assistant District Attorney Gerry Scott and state deputy attorney general Michelle Ann Hardick are prosecuting.