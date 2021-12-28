Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
A man from Harding was arrested Christmas Eve on allegations he stole a tote filled with prescription medications from a delivery vehicle in western Pennsylvania, according to court records and online reports.
Eric Michael Sutter, 36, was charged by Allegheny Township police with theft, receiving stolen property, theft from a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
Broadcast and print reports say Sutter stole a tote full of narcotics and other prescription medications valued at $100,000 from a medical transport vehicle at Pyramid Healthcare on Dec. 24.
Sutter remains jailed at the Blair County Prison for lack of $25,000 bail, according to court records.
In unrelated cases in Luzerne County, Sutter faces:
- Theft and criminal mischief filed by West Pittston police for an incident on Aug. 19
- Theft and criminal mischief filed by Duryea police for an incident on June 6.
- Defiant trespass and open lewdness filed by Plains Township police for an incident on May 18.