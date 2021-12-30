🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Township police are looking for information on a retail theft at the Best Buy in the Arena Hub Shopping center on Dec. 17.

Security camera footage from 3:54 p.m. on that date, shared on the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department’s Facebook page, shows a person scoop up a box containing a flat screen television. The suspect then runs out of the doors, box in hand, to the parking lot where what appears to be a Maroon Kia Borrego SUV picks him up just outside before peeling out of the lot.

The suspect appears to be male, wearing a half-face shield as well as a surgical mask, glasses and a Philadelphia Eagles winter hat. It’s hard to see any more discerning features of the suspect as most of his skin if covered by clothing and accessories.

The vehicle at the scene may contain license plate characters “JAN 032” in no particular order.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect or the vehicle to contact them via private message or telephone at 570-208-4635, ext. 326.