PLYMOUTH — Borough Council last week voted 5-2 to pass a $2.2 million 2022 budget that will raise property taxes by 1 mill.

That increase will amount to about $40 more in taxes for the average property in the borough, Council President Ron Kobusky said, putting the tax rate at 7.72 mills. A mill is a $1 tax for every $1,000 of assessed property value.

Councilmembers Alec Ryncavage and Adam Morehart voted against, raising similar though distinct concerns about the tax increase and the timing of the move.

Ryncavage said the increase gives Plymouth the second-highest property tax rates in Luzerne County, behind only Wilkes-Barre City, something he questions given the level of services provided. He worries that even a $40 tax increase will pose a hardship for many homeowners in a community where many residents live on fixed or low incomes.

Morehart acknowledged that taxes would eventually have to be raised after several years without doing so, but like Ryncavage questioned whether doing so was fair to taxpayers in a year when many people are still facing financial difficulties stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

“The pandemic has absolutely wreaked havoc on everybody,” said. “In Plymouth we are a square-mile entity without a whole lot of revenue coming in. But I couldn’t right now see doing an increase with how strapped everybody in the community is. I just wish we could have waited another year to do it, but it was coming regardless.”

Kobusky explained that the move was made necessary largely due to increases in the police department budget, and in order to prevent cutting even deeper into the borough’s fund balance, which serves as financial protection in the event of emergency expenses.

Financial picture

According to Kobusky, Plymouth’s fund balance three years ago was $505,000. Without this year’s tax increase, it would have dipped to just $148,000.

“We’re doing this so that we can continue to have a comfortable fund balance,” he said of the tax increase, which will raise an additional $93,000 for the borough if fully collected.

“If something should happen, we could be in trouble if we don’t have that money.”

As an example, Kobusky pointed to the summer of 2011, when — prior to the major flooding of that year — an unexpected cloudburst cost the borough $80,000 in unexpected sewer system repairs. Plymouth does not levy a sewer tax on its residents, he noted, so such repairs fall to the borough.

Against this background, Kobusky noted that the borough has not raised taxes in several years — a period when police department expenses, in particular, have been rising.

The number of full-time officers has increased by seven over the past three years, to 11, a move he said has been supported by residents.

“Three years ago we were faced with a part-time police shortage and we were contemplating missing shifts,” Kobusky said.

“Between that and a rise in crime, the drive for more full-time officers came from our residents,” he said. “They were telling us that they wanted more police protection. They wanted more police on the streets.”

Police full-time salaries have risen from $187,000 in 2020 to $341,000 in 2021 to $488,000 in 2022, Kobusky said.

Other departments, such as public works, have also seen costs rise as efforts were made to improve cleanliness and overall quality of life in Plymouth. And, like almost every entity, Plymouth has seen the cost of fuel and supplies climb during the pandemic.

Kobusky also noted that the borough’s revenues come from a variety of sources, including income taxes, fees, and state liquid fuels money.

The millage rate may sound high, he said, but given Plymouth’s below-average property values that rate brings in far less than it would in many other Luzerne County municipalities.

Ryncavage’s reaction

“I’m not opposed to tax increases in general. If you need the money, you need the money,” Ryncavage said.

But, as noted, he is concerned about the impact on borough taxpayers, and whether this tax increase is justified, and whether Plymouth residents are getting their money’s worth, issues he addressed in the following statement:

“If you own your home you need to know your tax rate is now 7.72 mills. For comparison, Larksville’s is only 3.6. If you’re a resident that lives on a street near the border of Larksville, how would you feel paying more than double your neighbors? Are you benefiting from better services, better roads, or better waste reduction?

“It was stated this increase will only cost the average tax payer $40.

“I remain troubled by the sentiment of this statement. I keep thinking about fixed income seniors, residents who lost their jobs due to the pandemic, and tenants who will see an increase of rent justified by the tax increase passed last night. There is nothing more permanent than a temporary government effort. Our communities are already crippled by our school taxes and we have a county tax increase slated for next year.

“Raising taxes should be the last resort in troubled times like these. This tax increase will only represent $93k contingent 100% of taxes are collected. The budget is padded and I think we could’ve cut corners rather than put a burden on the taxpayers of the town.”

And, Ryncavage added, “with only a few residents in attendance both in person and online, we had limited reach,” meaning many would be unaware of the tax increase and the issues which prompted it.

Morehart’s reaction

Morehart noted that he voted against the increase with the understanding that taxes will eventually have to be raised, but he didn’t think it was necessary to do so this year.

“This disagreement with my peers was nothing more than my own conscious choice to not impose a tax increase at this time. I did have legitimate concerns about the proposed budget. I spoke at length with President Kobusky over the past few weeks and I am confident the budget is sincere and accurate,” he said.

“My vote to not pass the budget is simple. While a tax increase is inevitable due to decreasing revenue, the full time police force we’ve hired for Borough safety, DPW employees for Borough maintenance and other inevitable price increases in insurances, fuel costs, etc., I felt that this wasn’t the year to do it as too many of our citizens are still suffering the economic effects of the pandemic and there are still some unknowns about the final effects the pandemic will have on our performance,” Morehart added.

“The budget was passed and although I disagree with the timing of the tax increase, I’m confident all of Council will continue to identify areas we can improve upon to positively add to our revenue streams and to budget proactively for the future,” he said.

Respecting each other’s views

Kobusky said he understands and respects the positions taken by his colleagues, even if they disagree, noting that he had discussed the issue with Morehart on several occasions.

Ryncavage, in particular, emphasized that he feels he was elected by residents to be a watchdog over public finances.

“That is his choice,” Kobusky said of Ryncavage’s vote. “He was elected by the people and needs to serve the people in the way he feels is right.”

Morehart said he is taking the long view of the budget process.

“I respect Alec’s reasons” for voting against the increase, Morehart added. “He’s got a real big issue with us being the highest-taxed entity in the county beside Wilkes-Barre City. But the way to look at that, though, is that we’re still not the highest taxed in terms of dollars, because our (property) values are lower.

“It’s going to take more for us to put on more police to make our town safer and more DPW to make it cleaner. But in the long run we’re hoping the payoff on that is a cleaner, safer town that brings more developers back into town to put businesses in,” he said.