WILKES-BARRE — Locally-owned cannabinoid company 3BUDS LLC will celebrate the opening of their third dispensary with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday morning.

The ribbon will be cut at 11 a.m. Tuesday outside 3BUDS’ new location at 19 Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

“It has been a wild ride this year, but thanks to the overwhelming support of our clients and the dedication of our team, 3BUDS was able to continue steady growth,” said 3BUDS co-owner Colby Kluk in a press release issued Wednesday.

“We look forward to our future here in Wilkes-Barre and also continuing to educate consumers about cannabis.”

3BUDS has additional shops on Wyoming Avenue in Wyoming and Adams Avenue in Scranton.

The company specializes in the sale of hemp products and Delta 8 THC, which is legal to sell to customers without a marijuana card and is used more for targeting pain and anxiety issues.

In addition to their own line of products, 3BUDS will also be stocking other local brands to try to help its peers who may be suffering due to the impacts of coronavirus.

3BUDS will be complying with all CDC regulations for their grand opening event to help stop the spread of COVID-19.