Staff Report

A Rite Aid store is seen in this file photo. Several area Rite Aid stores are participating in the Family Immunization Day clinics for adults and children to walk in and receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters and flu shots free of charge. Rite Aid File photo

A Rite Aid store is seen in this file photo. Several area Rite Aid stores are participating in the Family Immunization Day clinics for adults and children to walk in and receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters and flu shots free of charge.

Rite Aid

File photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.

Several area Rite Aid stores are participating in the Family Immunization Day clinics for adults and children to walk in and receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters and flu shots free of charge.

No appointments are necessary at the stores on Jan. 19 and 26 from 2 p.m. until the pharmacy closes, and on Jan. 15 and 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At the clinics, Rite Aid will be distributing first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses for anyone 5 and older, boosters for anyone 12 and older, in addition to flu shots. Children between the ages of 5 and 17 must be accompanied by an adult.

Participating are Rite Aid stores in:

• Luzerne at 556 Union St.

• Hazleton at 1000 N. Church St.

• Moscow at 6 Bochicchio Blvd.

Rite Aid’s Family Immunization Day clinics are part of the retail pharmacy’s continued effort to protect communities and ensure COVID-19 vaccines are accessible to everyone, the company said in a press release.

“With no appointment necessary, these walk-in opportunities support customers who may not have internet access for scheduling, while also increasing flexibility for busy families,” the company said.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR