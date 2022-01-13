🔊 Listen to this

Several area Rite Aid stores are participating in the Family Immunization Day clinics for adults and children to walk in and receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters and flu shots free of charge.

No appointments are necessary at the stores on Jan. 19 and 26 from 2 p.m. until the pharmacy closes, and on Jan. 15 and 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At the clinics, Rite Aid will be distributing first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses for anyone 5 and older, boosters for anyone 12 and older, in addition to flu shots. Children between the ages of 5 and 17 must be accompanied by an adult.

Participating are Rite Aid stores in:

• Luzerne at 556 Union St.

• Hazleton at 1000 N. Church St.

• Moscow at 6 Bochicchio Blvd.

Rite Aid’s Family Immunization Day clinics are part of the retail pharmacy’s continued effort to protect communities and ensure COVID-19 vaccines are accessible to everyone, the company said in a press release.

“With no appointment necessary, these walk-in opportunities support customers who may not have internet access for scheduling, while also increasing flexibility for busy families,” the company said.