🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Attorney General Josh Shapiro Thursday announced a $1.85 billion landmark settlement with student loan servicer Navient, which includes $1.7 billion in debt cancellation and $95 million in restitution.

Shapiro said that Navient, known as one of the nation’s largest student loan servicers, will provide relief totaling $1.85 billion to “resolve allegations of widespread unfair, deceptive, and abusive student loan servicing practices and abuses in originating predatory student loans.”

“Navient repeatedly and deliberately put profits ahead of its borrowers,” Shapiro said. “It engaged in deceptive and abusive practices, targeted students who it knew would struggle to pay loans back, and placed an unfair burden on people trying to improve their lives through education.”

Navient’s chief legal counsel issued a statement:

“The company’s decision to resolve these matters, which were based on unfounded claims, allows us to avoid the additional burden, expense, time and distraction to prevail in court,” said Navient’s Chief Legal Officer Mark Heleen. “Navient is and has been continually focused on helping student loan borrowers understand and select the right payment options to fit their needs. In fact, we’ve driven up income-driven repayment plan enrollment and driven down default rates, and every year, hundreds of thousands of borrowers we support successfully pay off their student loans.”

Shapiro said the settlement “corrects Navient’s past behavior, provides much needed relief to Pennsylvania borrowers, and puts in place safeguards to ensure this company never preys on student loan borrowers again.”

Under the terms of the settlement, Navient will cancel the remaining balance on nearly $1.7 billion in subprime private student loan balances owed by nearly 66,000 borrowers nationwide.

In addition, a total of $95 million in restitution payments of about $260 each will be distributed to approximately 350,000 federal loan borrowers who were placed in certain types of long-term forbearances.

Approximately 13,000 Pennsylvania borrowers will receive $3.5 million in restitution payments and another 2,467 Pennsylvanians will receive $67 million in debt cancellation. In total, Attorney General Shapiro’s lawsuits and settlements have resulted in more than $132.5 million in private student loan cancellation since 2017.

As a result of the settlement, borrowers receiving private loan debt cancellation will receive a notice from Navient by July 2022, along with refunds of any payments made on the cancelled private loans after June 30, 2021. Private loan borrowers do not need to take any action to qualify for relief.

Navient’s response

Navient issued a news release that stated the company has reached agreements with state attorneys general to resolve their previously disclosed multistate litigation and investigations.

In the agreements, Navient expressly denies violating any law, including consumer-protection laws, or causing borrower harm. Navient also has agreed to maintain servicing practices that support borrower success.

Navient will cancel loan balances of approximately 66,000 borrowers with certain qualifying private education loans that were originated largely between 2002 and 2010 and later defaulted and charged off. Navient will notify the affected borrowers and co-borrowers shortly after the agreements receive final court approvals.

In addition, the company will make a one-time payment of approximately $145 million to the states. A portion of that payment will reimburse the states for their costs with the remaining funds to be used by the states to provide payments to certain student loan borrowers as determined by the states. Navient estimates that these costs are substantially lower than the expected costs of ongoing state-by-state litigation and investigations.

Navient listed several key points:

— The agreements include an express denial of the claims and any borrower harm by the company.

— The agreements resolve all six AG lawsuits against Navient.

— Navient booked an after-tax charge of approximately $170 million due to the agreement. The value of the cancelled defaulted loans is approximately $50 million.

— Pennsylvania’s portion of Navient’s payments to the states is approximately $10.8 million and approximately 2,460 Pennsylvania borrowers are in the 66,000 number.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.