If you are 25 or over and live with your parents, you are part of a growing minority, according to a new study —though not as big a minority here as it is nationally.

The report from namechk.com — a site that lets you check user and domain names on the web — looked at “the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau. “The analysis found that in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre/Hazleton metropolitan area, 6.4% of adults aged 25 and older live with their parents, compared to 7.3% of adults at the national level.”

Two other data points for both the local MSA and the nation: Locally, 78.5% of adults were ever married, compared to 79.2% nationally; locally, over the last 10 years the percentage of adults living with parents rose by 1.9 percentage points, compared to 1.4 percentage points nationally.

The trend has been an increase in adults living with parents for nearly two decades. According to the report, “in 2001 the share of adults 25 and older living with their parents was just 3.9%. By 2019, that figure had risen to 7.3%.” And the trend is expected to keep going up thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Perhaps not surprisingly, younger children are most likely to be living with their parents are younger — though in this case the report looked at a broader age range beginning at 18-year-olds. “New data from the Pew Research Center … found that the pandemic resulted in a substantial increase in the share of young adults aged 18 to 29 years old living with their parents, from 47% in February 2020 to 52% just a few months later.

Some other national tidbits from the study:

• Men are more likely to live with their parents than women, 8.6% to 6.1% respectively.

• Adults living in metropolitan areas are more likely to live in their parents home than those located outside such areas, 7.6% to 6% respectively.

• Non-Hispanic White adults are the least likely racial group to live with their parents, with5.8% doing so. Among American Indian/Alaska Native adults, the rate is 11.3%. Among Black adults, it’s 11.4%

The full report is available at namechk.com

