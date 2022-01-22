🔊 Listen to this

For the past 12 years, young dentists annually earn Incisal Edge magazine’s signature ‘40 Under 40’ award from the premier dental publication, published by Benco Dental, which continually tracks the nation’s top practitioners.

This year’s deadline for the ‘40 Under 40’ nominations is Feb. 21 and entries will be accepted at IncisalEdgeMagazine.com.

“Benco Dental’s mission is driving dentistry forward,” said Incisal Edge digital editor, Kristie Ceruti. “We want to recognize the brilliant achievers, ages 40 and under, who are advancing the art and science of oral healthcare—and inspiring others to do the same.”

Incisal Edge magazine will celebrate 40 dentists and 40 dental specialists under the age of 40 in its fall editorial coverage later this year, including a series of informative profiles. Due to the volume of nominations in 2019, an expansion of the awards was created to two categories, General Dentists and Dental Specialists.

Fewer than 600 of America’s best young dentists have earned this prestigious designation, making this award a significant achievement. Additionally, the 2021 inductees included 45 women and 40 men from 29 different states.

The final ‘40 Under 40’ list comprises innovative and passionate young professionals in dentistry across the nation. Although dentists are welcome to self-nominate, nominations are accepted from experts in the field, mentors, colleagues, dental team members, family and friends.

“Whether they’re renowned for their medical innovations, their volunteer work and philanthropy or simply their commitment to outstanding patient care, these 40 honorees in each category — nominated by industry experts from around the country and vetted by an independent panel — represent the best of dentistry today and the promise of even better dentistry tomorrow,” said Incisal Edge editor, Ed Kobesky.

For more details, please visit: https://www.incisaledgemagazine.com/contests/.