WILKES-BARRE — One person died and nearly 90 tenants evacuated from the Genetti Apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

City firefighters responded to the seven story building at East Market Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue for a fire reportedly on the fourth floor just before 2 a.m.

Several tenants were rescued through upper story windows by firefighters using aerial ladder trucks.

At least one person died in the blaze including two or three pets.

Most of the tenants were kept in a ballroom as firefighters battled the blaze.

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Red Cross is providing resources and assistance to tenants of the apartment complex.

Disaster Action Team members were dispatched to the apartment complex at about 2:15 a.m. to support and offer assistance to displaced tenants.

Firefighters remain at the scene as of 7:25 a.m.

Genetti’s Hotel at East Market and South Washington streets was not impacted by the fire.

Traffic is moving through the area.

A state police deputy fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.

The apartment complex has a history of fires.

Genetti Apartments, the former Redington Hotel, has been the scene of several fires in the past.

In March 2021, a fire on the third floor damaged a room and forced an evacuation of tenants.

On New Years Day 1999, a fire on the fifth floor forced the evacuation of approximately 200 tenants. Several tenants were injured in the New Years Day blaze.

An electrical fire damaged a second floor meeting room on April 25, 1981.