SHICKSHINNY — State police are investigating the cause of a fire that reportedly claimed one life at a property on Furnace Street Wednesday morning.

According to the Times Leader news gathering partner, WOLF-TV Fox 56, the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office is at the scene along with officials from the American Red Cross.

WOLF-TV reported multiple sources say one person died, three people are missing and four people survived.