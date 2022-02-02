Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
SHICKSHINNY — State police are investigating the cause of a fire that reportedly claimed one life at a property on Furnace Street Wednesday morning.
According to the Times Leader news gathering partner, WOLF-TV Fox 56, the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office is at the scene along with officials from the American Red Cross.
WOLF-TV reported multiple sources say one person died, three people are missing and four people survived.