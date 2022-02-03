🔊 Listen to this

Police placed evidence markers at the scene of a shooting Wednesday night in the parking lot of Chacko’s Family Bowling Center on North Wilkes-Barre Boulevard.

WILKES-BARRE — City police released more information about the ongoing investigation into the shooting outside Chacko’s Family Bowling Center Wednesday night and identified the man shot.

Shalik Keon Aiken, 25, of Wilkes-Barre was treated at a local hospital for a non-life threatening wound to his arm and leg, the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department posted on its Facebook page Thursday.

Police said Aiken was shot in the parking lot after a fight broke out inside the bowling alley around 9:15 p.m. The two groups involved in the fight were known to each other, police said.

Aiken fled the scene in a vehicle and was later located near his residence on Hill Street, police said.

Police also identified two other men who were in a car that fled the parking lot following the fight and shooting. Police said the driver, Armand Hobson of Kingston, was arrested and charged. A passenger, Dennis Rowell, 31, of Brooklyn, N.Y. currently residing in Edwardsville was arrested on an outstanding warrant, police said.

Hobson, 25, was arraigned by District Judge Brian Tupper Thursday on charges of fleeing police, resisting arrest, recklessly endangering another person and several traffic violations. Hobson was unable to post $25,000 bail and was committed to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Police said the initial investigation determined: Aiken and several other people were bowling. A second group of males, including Hobson and Rowell came into the bowling alley and met with Aiken. A fight broke out and Aiken went outside to the parking with the second group where the fight continued. During the fight, one or more people produced firearms and fired shots. Aiken was injured and several vehicles were damaged.

The complaint filed against Hobson said police responding to the shooting were notified a white Nissan sedan fled the parking lot and was traveling north on North Wilkes-Barre Boulevard.

The complaint said: Officers in a marked SUV with the emergency lights and sirens activated saw the brake lights of the Nissan in the right turn lane of the boulevard and pulled up behind it. The Nissan paused briefly and drove away, making a right turn onto Bowman Street. The Nissan failed to stop for the police patrol unit and continued at a high rate of speed running stop signs at Hortense and Butler streets. The Nissan approached Kidder Street and stopped where police conducted a felony traffic stop, having Hobson, Rowell and a third man, Wendell Freeman, exit one-by-one. The three men were detained and taken to police headquarters.

The Nissan was towed from the scene and officers would file for a warrant to search it, the complaint said.

Charges are pending lab analysis of evidence and corroboration of information obtained in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre Police Detective Division and detectives James Conmy, Joseph Sinavage and Matt Stash.