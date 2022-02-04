🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne County Coroner’s office has released the names of those who perished Wednesday morning in a Furnace Street house fire in Shickshinny, ranging in age from 15 to 68.

Michael Shoemaker, 15; Harley Jones, 18; Georgette Shoemaker, 40; and Jean Jones, 68, were all pronounced dead at the scene. Dr. Charles Siebert determined the cause of death for all four to be smoke inhalation.

A total of eight people lived in the home, which was reduced to rubble atop a charred foundation. As stated in the original report: Michael Shoemaker Sr., confirmed to reporters that he was able to escape by jumping out of a second-floor window, with the hopes that his family would follow.

“I jumped out so I could try and catch them, to save them,” he said. “I don’t even know what to say … I lost everything.”

Shoemaker confirmed that the family’s four dogs also perished.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police and the Fire Marshals Unit. The deaths, however, were ruled accidental

A GoFundMe account, setup to assist the family, has raised a total of $13,678, and is still active. Thomas’s Market in Shickshinny is taking clothing donations. Sizes of required articles are listed on the GoFundMe page. Monetary donations are also being accepted at the Food Express/Sunoco in Shickshinny.