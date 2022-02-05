🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The city Friday announced the 2022 property tax payment schedule.

Tax bills were issued on Feb. 1. Anyone who has not received a tax bill should call the Tax Office at 570-208-4192 or 570-208-4175.

The payment schedule is:

• March 3, first installment due and the last day to pay at the 1% discount amount.

• March 4 through May 4, face amount due.

• April 4, second installment due.

• May 4, third installment due and the last day to pay the face amount.

• May 5, tax due with a 15% penalty.

• June 6, fourth installment due.

• Dec. 15, deadline to pay tax.

Taxes are payable by cash, check or money order and should be made payable to the City of Wilkes-Barre.

The Tax Office is located on the first floor of City Hall at 40 East Market St. in Wilkes-Barre. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

— Staff Report