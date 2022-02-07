🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Tears and sobs filled a Luzerne County courtroom Monday as the family remembered the life of Mary Barrett, who was killed by her husband, Daniel Barrett, during a jealous rage in January 2021.

Daniel Barrett, 41, pled guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced by President Judge Michael T. Vough to life in prison without parole. He declined a plea offer of third-degree murder and 35 to 70 years in prison with parole eligibility.

Court records say Gittens was upset he only received half of methamphetamine of what he paid for. He later retaliated by setting up to meet McGovern to buy heroin, shooting him in the back as they drove in a vehicle, court records say.

Gittens fled he area and was captured by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in New York City on March 13, 2020, and held for many months at Rikers Island Correctional Facility in New York.

Gittens was extradited to Luzerne County to face charges of criminal homicide, robbery and aggravated assault.

In court Monday, assistant district attorneys Jarrett Ferentino and Shana Messinger said Gittens pled guilty to third-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. accepted the plea agreement, and sentenced Gittens to 16 to 32 years in state prison.

Attorney Allyson Leigh Kacmarski represented Gittens.