WILKES-BARRE — Billed as the ultimate ABBA tribute show, ABBA The Concert, will perform live at the F.M. Kirby Center on Sunday, April 3, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m. and will be available at the Kirby Center Box, online at — www.kirbycenter.org — and charge by phone at 570-826-1100. A Kirby Member pre-sale begins Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 10 a.m.

Tickets prices are: $46.50, $59.50, $79.50, plus applicable fees.

ABBA The Concert continues to be the top ABBA tribute group in the world, dazzling all who see with their fantastic performance while playing the most iconic hits from ABBA, including “Mamma Mia,” “S.O.S,” “Money, Money, Money,” “The Winner Takes All,” “Waterloo,” “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme,” and “Dancing Queen.”

The audience and press all agree — “This is the closest to ABBA you’ll ever get” as ABBA The Concert brings one of the greatest pop phenomena back to life.

