🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP> — Vito Malacari of Hanover Township Tuesday announced that he is a candidate for the Democratic nomination for State Representative in the 119th Legislative District.

The 119th Legislative District consists of the city of Nanticoke, the townships of Fairview, Hanover, Newport, Plymouth, Rice, and Wright, and the boroughs of Ashley, Edwardsville, Larksville, Plymouth, Sugar Notch, and Warrior Run.

Incumbent State Rep. Gerald J. Mullery, D-Newport Township, recently announced he will not seek re-election.

“I am proud and excited to announce my candidacy for the Democratic nomination for State Representative,” Malacari said. “As a teacher, father, and involved community member, I am intimately familiar with how the decisions made in Harrisburg impact the daily lives and futures of everyone in our Commonwealth. I look forward to bringing my experiences and skill-set to the Capitol to help address many of the issues facing our citizens.”

Malacari added, “Extreme political ideologies appear to be driving current debate and policy creation in Harrisburg. The people of Northeastern Pennsylvania are interested in leaders who rise above rhetoric, display professionalism, and apply common-sense rationale to solve problems and that is exactly what I intend to do.”

Malacari said his platform will focus on the issues most pressing to those in Northeastern Pennsylvania:

• Helping to retain and attract high-quality family-sustaining jobs.

• Investing in education, including technical education and career readiness to ensure the next generation has the skills required in an ever-changing job market,

• Protecting those workers once they have landed a job in their chosen field.

• Creating a market to support and encourage small business development.

“We must do everything we can in Harrisburg to give our small businesses in Nanticoke, Mountain Top, Plymouth, and the entire Wyoming Valley the chance to not only succeed, but thrive,” Malacari said.

Additionally, Malacari said he understands how vital our most senior residents are to our communities.

“I will advocate for expansion and increases to our property tax and rent rebate program,” he said. “Our seniors shouldn’t have to worry about losing their homes to property taxes.”

Malacari has been a Social Studies & American Government teacher in the Northwest Area School District for 11 years. He has been President of the Northwest Area Education Association for six years. He serves as an alternate delegate to the Northeast Pennsylvania Health Trust Consortium.

Malacari resides in Hanover Township with his wife, the former Lauren Klug, and their five-year-old twins, Roen and Grier.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.