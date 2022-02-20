🔊 Listen to this

A goal of $5,000 in donations set by the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office to cover the fee for bringing in a forensic laboratory to analyze the DNA of an infant found dead in a Larksville landfill back in 1980 was met in just two days.

On Wednesday afternoon, it was announced by District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and state trooper Ed Urban that the county had partnered with Othram Inc., a forensic DNA laboratory in Texas, to analyze the DNA of Baby Boy John Doe, an infant found dead in the now-defunct West Side Landfill in Larksville on Aug. 6, 1980.

During the press conference, Sanguedolce said that they were seeking donations from the public to help offset the cost of bringing in Othram Inc., with a goal set at $5,000.

An email sent to reporters by Troop P Public Information Officer Deanna Piekanski on Friday afternoon indicated that, just two days after announcing their intentions, the $5,000 number was met.

Through similar DNA profiling and genealogy, troopers were able to identify the killer of Marise Chiverella, a Hazleton girl who was kidnapped and murdered in March of 1964.

— Staff Report