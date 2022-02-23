🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police charged a man from Philadelphia with slapping a 2-year-old boy who suffered a bruised face last year.

Zaheem A. Smith, 27, also known as “Skee Brim,” was caring for the toddler when police allege he slapped the boy in the face on July 28.

Police said the boy was taken into protective custody from a day care center and evaluated at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital on July 31, according to court records.

Police charged Smith after the child’s mother claimed her son was in the care of Smith.

Smith was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz in Pittston on charges of aggravated assault and simple assault. Smith was further charged by Pittston police on a separate criminal complaint on drug trafficking offenses.

According to the criminal complaint by Wilkes-Barre police:

A city police officer responded to a day care center on North Pennsylvania Avenue on July 31 when a caseworker from Luzerne County Children and Youth Services needed assistance.

Police said the caseworker was at the day care center to investigate how a 2-year-old boy suffered a bruise on his face. The bruise was in the form of a hand, the complaint says.

The child’s mother arrived at the day care center accusing the caseworker of lying and bellowing no one was going to take her son.

She told police the child was an aggressive boy and enjoys “play fighting,” the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say the mother initially refused to identify “her man” who watches the child but later identified Smith.

Police took the child into protective custody as the caseworker attempted to work with the mother to develop a “safety plan.”

The mother claimed the child suffered the face bruise by falling from a crib, the complaint says.

Police learned the child was in the care of Smith who took the toddler to a house on Bradford Street while the mother was at work. When Smith arrived with the child, an occupant inside the house noticed the bruise on the child’s face, according to the complaint.

Smith was captured Wednesday at a residence on William Street, Pittston, by Pittston police, Luzerne County Drug Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Pittston police allege Smith was peddling fentanyl for several weeks.

Smith was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $150,000 total bail on the assault and drug trafficking offenses.