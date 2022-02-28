🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — State police at Wilkes-Barre reported a black ballistic vest, rifle ammunition, and various police equipment were stolen from a cruiser when it was parked on South Regent Street on Feb. 26.

State police said an unknown person smashed the passenger side window on a marked cruiser and stole the equipment and ammunition.

Anyone with information about the mischief and theft is asked to call Trooper Matthew Slacktish at 570-821-4110.