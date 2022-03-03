🔊 Listen to this

HAZLETON — Amazon Thursday announced partnerships with Penn State Hazleton, Penn State World Campus, and Luzerne County Community College to provide fully-funded college tuition to local front-line employees.

These partnerships with the three colleges are part of Amazon’s initiative to expand career advancement opportunities it offers its 750,000 hourly employees in the U.S. by partnering with more than 140 national and local universities to provide fully-funded college tuition.

The announcement is part of the company’s ongoing enhancements to Career Choice — an Amazon upskilling program designed to help front line employees grow their skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere.

Amazon also partners with GEDWorks and Smart Horizons to provide employees with free high school completion and GED preparation, Voxy EnGen and goFLUENT to provide English language proficiency training, and Outlier to provide college preparation courses

Jimmy Pino, an IT Support Associate at Amazon’s Fulfillment Center in Hazle Township, started with Amazon nearly eight years ago.

“Beyond paying a living wage and offering a flexible schedule that allowed me to tour the world with my band, Amazon provided me with IT training through the Career Choice program that allowed for greater professional growth,” Pino said. “I enjoyed Career Choice so much that I am now enrolling again, this time to get my Associates degree. The Career Choice program is a true credit to Amazon and its efforts to be Earth’s best employer.”

Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, said, “The educational and workforce development assets being advanced by Amazon, through their partnership with Penn State Hazleton and LCCC, are absolutely fundamental to the economic success of northeastern Pennsylvania.”

Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, said it is highly commendable to see Amazon embracing the philosophy that a job is not simply an end point.

“Rather, this career choice program will provide the means for workers to continue to develop skills, increase value, and find greater fulfillment in the workplace,” Baker said. “Penn State Hazleton and LCCC have long been key players in worker development access and opportunity through programs aimed at skills acquisition and personal improvement. This partnership is a promising venture for our area as we look to keep pace with changes in a competitive economy.”

Penn State Hazleton Chancellor Gary M. Lawler said Penn State Hazleton is very excited and proud to partner with Amazon on Career Choice.

“This program affords tremendous opportunities for Amazon employees through access to a myriad of educational programs. It is a win-win situation for everyone and improves the lives of many in northeastern Pennsylvania,” Lawler said.

LCCC President Thomas P. Leary said LCCC is pleased to partner with Amazon to provide training for Amazon team members for in-demand occupations that provide family-sustaining wages.

“Luzerne offers multiple methods of instructional delivery and has centers at seven locations in northeastern and central Pennsylvania, making it an accessible option for Amazon employees,” Leary said.

Mariah Grabinski, Human Resources Manager at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Hazle Township, said Amazon is proud to be part of the fabric of Northeast Pennsylvania.

“As one of the largest employers in the region, we take our responsibility to empower our front-line employees seriously,” Grabinski said. “A key way to do this is to expand access to educational resources, which is what we are doing today by partnering with great institutions like Penn State Hazleton and Luzerne County Community College to cover tuition payments for our front-line employees. We look forward to partnering with even more schools in the not-too-distant future.”

Front-line employees in northeast Pennsylvania may also take classes offered by new national nonprofit education providers, including Southern New Hampshire University, Colorado State University–Global, Western Governors University, and National University. Amazon is also partnering with GEDWorks and Smart Horizons to provide high school completion and GED preparation, Voxy EnGen and goFLUENT to provide English language proficiency training, and Outlier to provide college preparation courses — all for free.

These new partnerships are part of Amazon’s continued investment in its Career Choice program, which now offers fully-funded college tuition, allows employees to participate every year they work at Amazon, and gives them eligibility after only 90 days of employment. Through Career Choice, employees can pursue a Bachelor’s degree, earn industry certifications leading to in-demand jobs, and build skills through English language proficiency, and high school completion programs.

With Career Choice, Amazon works to make it easy for employees to advance their education — even building classrooms on-site in many of its buildings. Employees can take classes online, in-person at a local university, or on-site in one of the over 110 Career Choice classrooms located in fulfillment centers in 37 states.

Since launching in 2012, Career Choice has helped provide education for more than 50,000 employees. As of this announcement, Amazon’s Career Choice works with more than 180 education providers across the U.S., which along with colleges and universities includes partners providing industry certifications, English language proficiency, and high school completion programs. Career Choice is one of nine free skills training and education programs that Amazon offers to its employees as part of its Upskilling 2025 pledge.

Career training is just one of the industry-leading benefits that Amazon offers to its team. In addition, Amazon pays employees an average starting wage of $18 per hour, which is more than double the federal minimum wage, and provides comprehensive health benefits, paid time off, up to 20 weeks of fully paid parental leave, and additional benefits for employees and their families.

