🔊 Listen to this

HAZLE TWP. — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $2.16 million from the Sunday, March 6, drawing was sold in Hazle Township.

The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers — 10-16-23-34-37-41 — to win the $2.16 million jackpot prize, less applicable withholding.

Hazle Mini Mart, 1136 State Route 940, Hazle Township, earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at — 1-800-692-7481 — or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.

More than 48,400 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.

— Bill O’Boyle